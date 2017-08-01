EASA and FAA certify Airbus A330-800

Aviation
News
Published: 26 February 2020 - 5 a.m.
By: Aviation Business

Airbus’ A330-800 has received joint type certification from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The aircraft’s certification flight-test campaign was performed by aircraft MSN1888, which completed the programme in 370 flight test hours and 132 flights since its first flight in November 2018.

The A330-800 is Airbus’ most efficient, longest range entry-level widebody and incorporates new Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, a new 3D-optimised wing and new Sharklets using lighter composite materials.

These features reduce fuel consumption by 25% compared with older generation competitor aircraft of similar size.

Certified initially with a maximum take-off weight (MTOW) of 242 tonnes for a range capability of up to 7,500 nautical miles, the A330-800 will typically seat 220 to 260 passengers in three classes, or up to 406 travellers in a single-class high-density configuration.

To date the A330neo family has won 337 firm orders from 22 operators.


Aviation News

United Arab Emirates News

