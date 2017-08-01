Jet Aviation wins FAA approval for audio alert system installation at Cairns facility

Jet Aviation’s Hawker Pacific facility in Cairns, Australia, has received FAA authorisation to install its audio alerting equipment on aircraft at the facility.

The approval extends the company’s arrangement with Pratt & Whitney Canada for engine prognostics equipment service and support.

Development of the alert system, including the looms and installation hardware, was completed exclusively at Hawker Pacific Cairns.

The new Auxiliary Aural Alerter System alerts pilots with an audio warning as they approach an exceedance and is complementary to the Pratt & Whitney Canada’s (P&WC) engine diagnostic systems.

The system alerts pilots when an aircraft engine is about to exceed its operating limitations, enabling pilots to act quickly to avoid costly engine damage.

Hawker Pacific Cairns has worked closely with P&WC to gain international approvals for retrofitting aircraft with P&WC products, with the “on aircraft” engineering development and trial installations completed in Cairns.

During the development process, Hawker Pacific gained expertise in the product resulting in the team travelling internationally to install the P&WC systems on aircraft in countries such as India, Indonesia, Nepal, Japan and China.

“I am proud that Hawker Pacific continues to invest in its Cairns MRO facility, further improving its strong track record of supporting job growth and manufacturing in regional Queensland, while bolstering its important relationship with P&WC,” said Jason Burzacott, VP MRO Australia, Jet Aviation.

Michael Noble, P&WC field operations, said: “Hawker Pacific’s repair and design capability has significant advantages compared to that of Asia-Pacific operators that adopted P&WC diagnostic technologies. Operators benefit from in-country support, accelerated repair times and reduced downtime for their fleets.”

Hawker Pacific expanded its Cairns MRO facility by 50% last year with the support of the Queensland Government’s Jobs and Regional Growth Fund. The company continues to be a proud contributor to job growth, and now manufacturing, in Far North Queensland.

Rick Webber, Hawker Pacific avionics manager, said: “Being awarded FAA STC approval is an important step for Hawker Pacific, as it opens up further international opportunities for products and labor to be sold out of a regional QLD location. It also further cements our valued relationship with Pratt & Whitney Canada.”