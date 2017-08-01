Syria’s Aleppo Int’l Airport re-opens after nine years

Published: 27 February 2020 - 5 a.m.

Syria’s second largest terminal, Aleppo International Airport, began operating again on Wednesday after being closed for nine years.

Pro-government troops are reported to have recaptured large swathes of Aleppo, allowing the airport to re-open.

Although Aleppo City was retaken by the Syrian army in December, it has been too dangerous to allow commercial flights into its airport because of continued fighting outside the city.

The first flight out of the airport is a domestic service to Syria’s capital Damascus, which has also been partially closed after years of war in the country.

Aleppo’s airport has a capacity of 1.7 million passengers but will only operate with a select few carriers initially.

Airlines flying from Aleppo include Syrian Arab Airways, Cham Wings, Iran Air and Aeroflot.


