Turkish Airlines subsidiary to launch its first international services

Turkish Airlines’ AnadoluJet brand will launch its first international flights next month from Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport.

AnadoluJet will add international flights covering 26 destinations in 16 countries to its routes in Turkey according to network.

The airline plans to create a fleet of 57 aircraft in total to help support its international operations.

On-board catering on international flights, provided by Turkish DO&CO, will continue free of charge.

Turkish Airlines chairman, M. İlker Aycı, said: “From 29 March, AnadoluJet will continue the example of Turkish Airlines and will open its doors to the world, allowing us to carry more passengers with the Turkish hospitality.

“I believe that after connecting Anatolia from one corner to another, AnadoluJet will successfully connect cities of the world with its affordable flights.”

With its aircrafts consisting of solely economy class, AnadoluJet will increase the passenger capacity by 22% and will offer its services to more passengers at a lower cost.

With its new strategy, the number of additional offered seats will be 1.2 million. New flight planning will offer 30% better connectivity for the connected domestic and international flights.