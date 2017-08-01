Turkish Airlines subsidiary to launch its first international services

Aviation
News
Turkish Airlines subsidiary to launch its first international services
Published: 4 February 2020 - 5 a.m.

Turkish Airlines’ AnadoluJet brand will launch its first international flights next month from Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport.

AnadoluJet will add international flights covering 26 destinations in 16 countries to its routes in Turkey according to network.

The airline plans to create a fleet of 57 aircraft in total to help support its international operations.

On-board catering on international flights, provided by Turkish DO&CO, will continue free of charge.

Turkish Airlines chairman, M. İlker Aycı, said: “From 29 March, AnadoluJet will continue the example of Turkish Airlines and will open its doors to the world, allowing us to carry more passengers with the Turkish hospitality.

“I believe that after connecting Anatolia from one corner to another, AnadoluJet will successfully connect cities of the world with its affordable flights.”

With its aircrafts consisting of solely economy class, AnadoluJet will increase the passenger capacity by 22% and will offer its services to more passengers at a lower cost.

With its new strategy, the number of additional offered seats will be 1.2 million. New flight planning will offer 30% better connectivity for the connected domestic and international flights.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Aviation News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Serco Middle East wins major new contract to supply Frontline Hospitality services to Dubai Airports
    Far ahead of the sustainable curve
      The power of choice for cargo customers as Air France-KLM, Delta and Virgin Atlantic launch trans-Atlantic joint venture
        General Mills announces Saudi expansion plan
          Direct 4K HDR IMF delivery launches with the Ownzones Connect and Netflix backlot integration

            More related galleries

            Photos : Hutong opens in dubai
              Photos: Avani Ibn Battuta Dubai
                Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                  Photos: Saii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton
                    Photos: W Abu Dhabi opens Garage F&B venue