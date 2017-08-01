AVB ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS 2020 SHORTLIST: Best Airline

Published: 5 February 2020 - 5 a.m.

Emirates Airline

The last 12 months have been some of the most notable in Emirates Airline’s history. A year of recalibration in terms of fleet and network plans came in response to the cancellation of the A380 programme. Such agility for a company of Emirates Airline’s size is commendable and its financial results are proof of the success of its evolving strategies.

Etihad Airways

Despite its youth, Etihad Airways has invested huge sums into its continued development and evolution. It is arguably the most closely watched airline in the Middle East. Every string in its bow has been tightened and primed for a growth period that it hopes will propel it to the fore of world aviation.

Gulf Air

Gulf Air has been busy rolling out a total rebrand and network refresh which has seen it reach for a niche in what is an increasingly competitive and packed market. Realigning an entire company strategy is never easy, but the boutique airline has begun to enjoy success on the back of its new identity.

Saudia

A strategy of continued fleet modernisation and proactive network development along with several new industry partnerships have made significantly improved Saudia’s position in the regional airline market. As the flag carrier of the booming Saudi market, the airline is one of the best-placed in the Middle East when it comes to growth potential.

Royal Jordanian

Royal Jordanian’s turnaround strategy has begun to bear fruit. A transformation period over the last year has hauled the carrier back on-track to achieve sustainable profitability. The airline has in recent months begun to reassert itself on the regional scene thanks to a raft of forward-thinking but sensible initiatives.

