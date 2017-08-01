VIDEO: Saudia unveils new cabin crew uniform

VIDEO: Saudia unveils new cabin crew uniform
Published: 5 February 2020 - 5 a.m.

Saudia has introduce a new uniform for cabin crew, which will be rolled out across the airline over the next 12 months.

The new uniform was first previewed on the airline’s Paris Charles de Gaulle and London Heathrow routes.

The new crew image is part of Saudia’s cabin and hospitality improvements, which accompany its investment in its aircraft fleet.

Saudia's updated uniforms feature a colour palette that includes shades of purple, beige, gold and royal blue. Arabesque designs feature, from the pins to the ladies’ scarf, fabrics and blazers.

A consortium of designers and product specialists within the airline designed the new crew apparel, which took roughly 18 months from design concept phase to launch.

Previously, SAUDIA made slight modifications to its uniforms in 2012 for men and 2014 for ladies.

Starting initially with the on-board team, the new designs will also be applicable to the ground services at airports.

