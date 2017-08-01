Plane ripped apart in Istanbul crash

Published: 6 February 2020 - 7 a.m.

Three people were killed and 157 were injured when a Boeing 737 operated by Pegasus Airlines slid off the runway at Istanbul airport after landing in bad weather.

Images from local media show the plane split into three pieces with the cockpit ripped clean from the fuselage.

183 people were on-board the flight from the Aegean port city of Izmir when it attempted to land in what were thought to be gusts of around 30 knots.

The plane touched down but failed to stop on the runway and slid down an embankment, breaking in three and catching fire.

Data from flight tracking website Flightradar24 suggest that the aircraft was steered to the left at the end of the runway, likely as there was an antenna array just past the stopway, the Aviation Safety Network reported.

A statement from Pegasus Airlines confirmed three fatalities.

It said: “We would like to express our profound sympathy and heartfelt condolences to those families and friends who have lost loved ones and extend our thoughts to them at this difficult time.

“Our injured passengers continue to be treated in hospital and we wish them all a swift recovery.”

In January 2018, a Pegasus Boeing 737-800 slid down an embankment at Trabzon airport on the Black Sea, and landed just metres from the water with its wheels stuck in thick mud.

