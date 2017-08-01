New MRO facility in Ethiopian capital to serve growing African market

Published: 9 February 2020 - 5 a.m.

Ethiopian Airlines and aircraft maintenance provider Sanad Aerotech are set to establish a new MRO centre in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa.

The centre will initially be for the repair and overhaul of auxiliary power units (APU) and will start with APU’s used on B737 and A320 aircraft.

Services will be aimed at other African airlines and the centre will aim to eventually include aircraft components and aircraft engine MRO.

Ethiopian Airlines’ CEO, Tewolde GebreMariam, said that the company wanted to make the new facility the “leading MRO provider” in Africa through various partnerships.

He said: “Our MRO facility is ready to provide cost-effective and efficient overhaul services with standard turnaround time (TAT) to APUs of African airlines. Ethiopian would like to expand this cooperation with Sanad Aerotech to cover other aircraft components.”

Mansoor Janahi, Sanad Aerotech’s CEO, said: “Our strategic alliance with Ethiopian Airlines goes beyond this announcement, as it provides greater opportunities for us to jointly collaborate and develop mutually beneficial activities across the entire African continent.”


