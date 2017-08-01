Vietnamese budget carrier out to target Indian routes

Aviation
News
Published: 9 February 2020 - 5 a.m.

Budget airline Vietjet is looking to capitalise on growing demand for travel between India and Vietnam with a set of new routes.

The carrier has launched three new direct routes connecting Vietnam’s three largest hubs, Da Nang, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with New Delhi and Mumbai.

The Da Nang–New Delhi and Hanoi–Mumbai routes will start operating from May with a frequency of five flights per week and three flights per week, respectively.

The Ho Chi Minh City–Mumbai routes will operate four weekly flights from May.

“We are excited to continue connecting Vietnam destinations to the market of over 1.2 billion population in India after receiving positive feedback regarding our previous two direct flights that linked both Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi with New Delhi,” said Vietjet VP Nguyen Thanh Son.

He added: “With just over five hours of flight time per leg, and a convenient flight schedule throughout the week, Vietjet's newest routes between Vietnam and India will create many more trade and tourism opportunities between the two countries, helping to boost the economies of both.”


