Passenger traffic up more than 7% in November

Aviation
News
Passenger traffic up more than 7% in November
Published: 13 January 2020 - 4:58 a.m.

Airlines in the Middle East saw passenger traffic increase by 7.4% YoY in November, up from a 5.6% rise in October.

Capacity was flat while load factor grew by 5 percentage points to over 73%, the latest data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) showed.

The strong performance was driven by robust demand on to and from Asian and European markets, IATA said.

Global traffic rose 3.3% in November, which was unchanged from October’s result and below the long-term trend.

Global capacity increased by 1.8%, and load factor climbed 1.1 percentage points to 81.1%, which was a record for any November.

“November’s moderate result reflects the continuing influence of slower economic activity, geopolitical tensions and other disruptions, including strikes in Europe,” said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s CEO.

“On the plus side, positive developments in the US-China trade talks, in tandem with signs of improving business confidence, could support an uptick in travel demand. In the meantime, continued modest capacity growth is helping to maximize asset efficiency.”

