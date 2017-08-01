Etihad and Gulf Air collaborate on loyalty programmes

Etihad Airways and Gulf Air have launched a new partnership between their loyalty programmes designed to enhance benefits for members.

The partnership expands on the codeshare agreement between the two airlines and provides further cooperation between the frequent flyer programmes, Etihad Guest and Falconflyer.

It will allow members to earn and redeem miles reciprocally on all flights across both networks. In both cases, the number of miles earned will depend upon the class of travel flown.

Robin Kamark, CCO for Etihad Aviation Group, said: “This new and exciting partnership helps us continuously evolve and improve our loyalty programme based on the needs of our guests and inline with our ever-changing industry.”

Vincent Coste, CCO for Gulf Air said: “Gulf Air entered into a strategic codeshare partnership with Etihad Airways in March 2019.

“As an additional value proposition, we are delighted to build upon our successful partnership by further providing our Falconflyer members with the opportunity to earn and spend their Gulf Air miles on the Etihad Airways’ network.”

The new partnership provides Gulf Air guests with access to a broader network of destinations, particularly to North America where they can take advantage of Etihad’s USA pre-clearance.

It allows US bound passengers to process all immigration, customs and agriculture inspections in Abu Dhabi before they board their flight to one of Etihad’s four North American destinations.