Volcanic eruption disrupts UAE flights to Manila

Published: 14 January 2020 - 5 a.m.

Flights between the UAE and Manila were suspended after a volcanic eruption spewed great ash clouds into the air.

Taal volcano in The Philippines began erupting on Sunday just south of the capital Manila, but the ash cloud reached the city after being blown more than 62 miles north.

Emirates Airline and Etihad Airways both cancelled flights to Manila from their respective cities.

Emirates cancelled five flights, four between Dubai and Manilla and one between Dubai and Clark.

A statement on its website read: “Due to the eruption of Taal volcano in the Philippines, Emirates flights to/from Manila and Clark on 13th January have been cancelled.”

The eruption triggered the evacuation of 8,000 people and the closure of Manila’s airport.

The disruption comes just days after Dubai International’s operations were significantly hampered by heavy rain, which submerged part of the runway area and caused numerous flights to be halted.

