BelugaXL enters service amid Airbus‘ plans to ramp up production

Aviation
News
BelugaXL enters service amid Airbus‘ plans to ramp up production
Published: 15 January 2020 - 5 a.m.
By: Aviation Business

Airbus‘ BelugaXL has started transport operations, providing the planemaker with 30% extra transport capacity in order to support an increase in production of commercial aircraft.

Six BelugaXLs in total will work alongside the BelugaST predecessors, with the additional aircraft being introduced between 2020 and 2023.

The aircraft was awarded Type Certification by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) in November, following flight testing which saw the BelugaXL complete more than 200 flight tests.

At 63 metres long and eight metres wide, the BelugaXL has the largest cargo bay cross-section of all existing cargo aircraft worldwide.

The BelugaXL can carry two A350 XWB wings compared to the BelugaST, which can only carry one. With a maximum payload of 51 tonnes, the BelugaXL has a range of 4,000km.

The BelugaXL is based on an A330-200 Freighter, enabling the re-use of existing components and equipment and is powered by Rolls Royce Trent 700 engines.

The lowered cockpit, the cargo bay structure and the rear-end and tail were newly developed jointly with partners, giving the aircraft its distinctive look.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Aviation News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

London Court of International Arbitration orders the Republic of Djibouti to immediately restore DP World to its rights and benefits under container terminal concession
    Zain Drone: First drone services provider in region to receive ISO 9001:2015 Certification for Quality Management System
      FeDex Cares launched in Saudi Arabia
        Zebra Technologies unveils new intelligent automation solution at NRF 2020
          Dropsafe expands MENA, CIS presence to support drops prevention in critical energy markets

            More related galleries

            Power List: Women in Hospitality - 15-11
              Photos: Renovated F&B venues at Radisson Blu Hotel, Ajman
                Photos: Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Andamans
                  Power List: Women in Hospitality - 20-16
                    In pictures: Films at the Reel Palestine Film Festival 2020