Etihad aims for zero carbon emissions within 30 years

Etihad Airways plans to be a carbon neutral organization by 2050 and aims to halve its net carbon emission levels by 2035.

The airline plans to achieve its zero carbon emissions though a combination of initiatives, collaborations and new programmes designed.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) predicts that the number of passenger journeys will more than double within 20 years, from 4.5 billion in 2019 to an estimated 9 billion by the late 2030s.

Tony Douglas, CEO of Etihad Aviation Group, said that the company will take an “active role in reducing the impact of aviation on the environment” through its various initiatives.

Mr Douglas said the entire air transport industry, from airlines and suppliers to airspace providers, was responsible for helping to reduce aviation’s emissions.

“Airlines have attracted significant scrutiny in the global discussion of the environment, and our collective challenge as a fast-growing industry is to deliver meaningful initiatives which can quickly help to contain and reduce carbon emissions,” he said.

Etihad’s fleet strategy will be important to its sustainability goals and the airline will continue to use Boeing 787 Dreamliners, Airbus A350-1000s, Boeing 777-9s and Airbus A321neos. The next Dreamliner is due to arrive next week.

Etihad will also continue to use its Greenliner Programme as a ‘test bed’ for sustainable products and practices.

And it will invest in the development of sustainable aviation fuels including biofuel developed and refined in Abu Dhabi from saltwater-tolerant plants.