IAG chief blasts rival airline’s rescue deal

Aviation
News
IAG chief blasts rival airline’s rescue deal
Published: 16 January 2020 - 5 a.m.
By: Aviation Business

The chief of airline group IAG has complained to European regulators about the British government’s deal to save Flybe, accusing the rescue of being a “blatant misuse of public funds”.

The UK’s government stepped in this week to provide a support plan to save Flybe from entering into administration, after it ran out of money.

Flybe’s parent group, Connect Airways, also agreed to pump emergency cash into the struggling airline so it could continue operating.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson dismissed Mr Walsh’s claims and said the deal was important to retaining transport links in the UK.

Mr Walsh, who will be stepping down from his role at IAG later this year, requested the European Union to assess whether the support given to Flybe breached EU state aid rules.

He argued that Connect Airways, which includes Virgin Atlantic within its group, should have been able to fork out enough on its own to save Flybe.

IAG owns British Airways and regards Virgin Atlantic as a key rival.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Aviation News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Rixos Bab Al Bahr introduces all-inclusive Valentine package
    Jet Airways attracts interest from Delhi-based Prudent ARC
      Photos: Valentine's Day packages at Waldorf Astoria DIFC
        Etihad Airways commits to zero net carbon emissions by 2050
          2020 - building on a year of action to empower women in the maritime community

            More related galleries

            In pictures: The 2019 designMENA Summit
              Power List: Women in Hospitality - 10-6
                Photos: Fairmont Dubai's Bistrot Bagatelle introduces new menu
                  Photos: F&B experiences at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai
                    Power List: Women in Hospitality - 15-11