IndiGo flight declares emergency after yet another engine failure

Engine failures on one of India’s largest airlines fleet of A320s and A321s have continued despite measures to reduce strain on the Pratt & Whitney 1100 turbines during take-off.

Yet another IndiGo flight had to declare a mid-air emergency after experiencing an engine stall, forcing the Pune-Jaipur service to divert to Mumbai, according to NDTV .

In a statement, IndiGo said: “During the flight, the pilot observed an engine vibration message and followed the laid [down] standard operating procedures. The flight landed in Mumbai. The aircraft is currently under inspection at Mumbai.”

This latest incident is the 21st of its type since 2018. IndiGo has been grappling with engine failures on its Airbus Neo jets, of which it has more than 100.

Regulators recently instructed IndiGo to replace or modify all problematic engines across its fleet of A320 and A321Neos.

Just days ago, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) extended its deadline until 31 May and IndiGo is still in the process of changing some engines.

According to reports, the most recent engine failure occurred when a unit suffered damage to the third stage blades of its Low Pressure Turbine (LPT), which has been a reoccurring problem for the carrier.

The DGCA warned of a potential “loss of thrust control and loss of aircraft” if the engine issues are not addressed.

In December IndiGo instructed its pilots to reduce take-off thrust on new Airbus A320Neo jets to reduce wear and tear on turbines. Pilots were told to use no more than 93% thrust – a practice known as derated take-off – until they reach 25,000 feet.

A Pratt & Whitney spokesperson said at the time that there is no evidence of a connection between climbing procedure and engine incidents.