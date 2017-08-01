Iran tensions fail to deter Gulf carriers from operating usual flight paths

Aviation
News
Iran tensions fail to deter Gulf carriers from operating usual flight paths
Published: 20 January 2020 - 5 a.m.
By: Aviation Business

It is business as usual for most Gulf carriers as they continue to serve cities in Iraq and Iran and overfly the two countries despite major international airlines choosing to avoid the airspace following military action between the US and Iran, Reuters reports.

The Gulf region links Europe and Asia and there are few alternative routes, with much of the airspace reserved for militaries and off limits to civilian aircraft.

In recent weeks, international airlines, including US carriers, Qantas, Lufthansa, Air France and Singapore Airlines, have avoided Iranian and Iraqi airspace.

Earlier this month, US regulator FAA placed a ban on US carriers from operating in airspace over Iraq, Iran, the Gulf of Oman and the waters between Iran and Saudi Arabia. While the ban applied to US airlines, most foreign operators take advice from the FAA very seriously and opt to follow its advice.

Iran accidentally shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet, mistaking it for a hostile cruise missile, amid rising tensions with the US after President Donal Trump authorised a drone strike on a top Iranian general.

Carriers like Emirates are no strangers to dealing with the challenging geopolitical climate of the Middle East and have continued to grow in spite of what are often high tensions. Altering flight paths around airspace often uses more fuel and is costly.

While some carriers, including Emirates, flydubai, Royal Jordanian and Gulf Air, temporarily halted flights to Baghdad in the immediate aftermath of the American drone strike, services quickly resumed.

Kuwait Airways and Etihad Airways have also continued to use Iranian and Iraqi airspace. But Gulf Air has rerouted some flights to Europe to fly over Saudi Arabia and Egypt, which is costlier.

Gulf Air’s deputy chief executive, Waleed Abdulhameed al-Alawi, told Reuters: “We want to take the safest option even if it costs us a little bit more for a period of time. We can live with that.”

The UAE’s aviation regulator reminded carriers of their responsibility to look after passengers and advised them to “evaluate flight path risks”.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Aviation News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Etihad Credit Insurance to utilise Al Etihad Credit Bureau products to support SMEs’ growth in the UAE domestic trade credit
    Dubai Customs to host high-level panel discussions during the 5th WCO Global AEO Conference
      Comment: New UAE logo will boost tourism
        Middle East’s security sector to see 10% yearly growth, as service providers double down on security
          La Vie Hotels & Resorts appoints regional director of business development

            More related galleries

            Photos: Valentine's Day F&B experiences at Hilton Dubai hotels
              Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                Photos: La Mezcaleria at The Oberoi
                  In pictures: The 2019 designMENA Summit
                    Power List: Women in Hospitality - 10-6