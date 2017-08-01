Lufthansa Group 'to drive sustainability' in Middle East markets

Lufthansa Group says it will rollout its sustainability efforts to its global markets, including the Middle East, as it aims to increase company efficienceis.

The Group has been investing in climate-friendly planes and alternative fuels in addition to improving all aspects of flight operations through the adoption of sustainable practices and innovative technologies.

With the objective of building an eco-friendly aircraft fleet, Lufthansa has undertaken the replacement of its older models with new, lower CO 2 emission planes, including A350-900.

In March 2019, the Group’s Supervisory Board approved the purchase of a total of 40 new aircraft for its airlines, with a list-price investment volume of $12 billion.

Set to be delivered between late 2022 and 2027, 20 Boeing 787-9 and 20 additional Airbus A350-900 planes will replace the Group’s four-engine aircraft fleet.

The Group is also offering its customers the opportunity to be part of the ongoing sustainability initiatives by allowing them to purchase Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) for their trip.

Lufthansa Innovation Hub has developed the Compensaid platform that will allow Lufthansa and SWISS passengers to allow the use of sustainable alternative fuels when booking their flights.

Heinrich Lange, senior director sales, Gulf, Afghanistan and Pakistan Lufthansa Group, said: “Alongside the strong growth in our fleet, network and passenger numbers, our responsibility to be at the forefront of sustainable development of the aviation industry has been growing.

“With the objective of shaping future mobility in environmentally compatible ways, we have been actively pursuing a robust climate protection strategy.

“We have set an ambitious target of a 50 percent reduction in CO 2 emissions by 2050 as compared to 2005 and 2020 represents a major juncture in our journey to sustainability as we aim to increase fuel efficiency by 1.5 percent this year.

“We remain committed to exploring new avenues to bring our aviation sustainability drive to all our markets including the Middle East.”