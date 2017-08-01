DAE secures $300 million loan from Chinese Construction Bank

DAE secures $300 million loan from Chinese Construction Bank
Published: 21 January 2020 - 4:58 a.m.
By: Aviation Business

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) has signed a $300 million four-year unsecured term loan with China Construction Bank (DIFC Branch) and China Construction Bank (Asia) Corporation Limited.

The principal amount of the loan can be increased to $500 million. The loan will support the future financing needs of the business, the company said.

Firoz Tarapore, CEO of DAE said: “We are delighted to start the new year 2020 with a meaningful and sizeable transaction with the DIFC branch of one of the world’s leading banking organisations.

“We look forward to deepening our relationship with CCB in the future.”

Yuan Shengrui, senior executive officer at China Construction Bank, said: “CCB DIFC Branch is delighted to have been given the opportunity to co-lead this successful transaction.

“It is a privilege to assist DAE in their financing requirements and we look forward to further collaborations in future.

“This syndication is the first financing which CCB Group arranged for DAE, and we are pleased to have the opportunity to be involved with closing such a successful deal.

“It demonstrates that DAE is a well-established borrower, which commands significant interest in both Asia and Middle East banking market.”

