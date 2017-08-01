VIDEO: ‘Crew’s view’ from inside Boeing Starliner during orbital flight test

VIDEO: 'Crew's view' from inside Boeing Starliner during orbital flight test
Published: 21 January 2020 - 5 a.m.
By: Aviation Business

Boeing has released footage from inside the capsule of its Starliner’s first orbital flight test, showing the view a human crew would have on-board.

The mission did not go entirely to plan, with the spacecraft failing to dock with the International Space Station.

But the unmanned flight managed a successful launch, orbit and touchdown, gathering important data which will be important when placing astronauts on board.

Sensors on-board monitored data such as G-forces, which will help engineers understand the stresses that will be placed on the bodies of astronauts.

Boeing will release more footage of the test in the near future.


