AFRAA deal ‘to stimulate new air services’ in Africa

Trade body African Airlines Association (AFRAA) has struck a deal with Routes, an organiser of route development events for the industry, “to stimulate new air services in Africa”.

It is estimated that within the next 20 years the African continent will be one of the fastest-growing aviation markets, accounting for 334 million passengers by 2037.

Under the partnership, AFRAA and Routes will work jointly on sharing of data and analytics, promotion of key issues that are affecting airlines and airports within Africa, access to media opportunities among other mutual benefits.

AFRAA’s secretary general, Abdérahmane Berthé, said: “This MoU is beneficial to support the development of aviation in Africa which is growing at above global average rates but accounts for less than 3% of global traffic.

“Strong partnerships among industry stakeholders are instrumental to the realisation of African aviation’s potential which will result to economic and social benefits for the continent.”

He added: “Among our new strategic objectives is to become a hub for data intelligence and expertise on the African Aviation Industry. African airlines have to keep up with the developments through proper information management and data intelligence.

“We count on the data and analytics support from this partnership to back this objective.”

Steven Small, brand director for Routes, said: “We are delighted to have established a formalised agreement with AFRAA, following many years of working closely together.

“The synergies in values between our organisations, regarding driving a sustainable air transport industry for the African region, makes this a powerful partnership that we are excited to develop.”



He added: “For over a decade, Routes has recognised the importance of enhancing intra-Africa connectivity. We are delighted that senior leaders from AFRAA will continue to support and join us at our future events.”