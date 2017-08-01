Honeywell introduces new protective glove suitable for aerospace technicians

Honeywell has launched a new line of industrial work gloves designed to protect employees working in industries such as aerospace manufacturing and maintenance.

CoreShield gloves have a colour-coded marking system that makes it simple to choose the correct cut protection for work applications according to new EN/ANSI (American National Standards Institute) standards.

The CoreShield line comprises 22 models offering cut-resistance from A1 to A9 level protection and are woven with a lightweight, high-strength yarn developed by Honeywell.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the hand is the body part that is injured most often, while cuts are the most common workplace injury. In many cases of injury, workers are simply not wearing the proper gloves for the job, says Honeywell.

“Choosing the wrong cut-protective gloves exposes a worker’s hands to risk, but it may also cause discomfort and lack of productivity, which can add additional costs,” said Miroslav Kafedzhiev, vice president and general manager, Honeywell Productivity and Safety Solutions, Middle East, Russia, Turkey and Africa.

“Compared to other work gloves, these offer more comfort and resistance to hand fatigue on a full job shift while providing a spectrum of customized safety against superficial cuts to up to lacerations of the most severe kind.”