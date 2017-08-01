Iranian passenger jet slides off runway, ends up on highway

An Iranian passenger jet with 144 people on-board slid off the runway during landing and ended up in the middle of a highway.

The Caspian Airlines McDonnell Douglas MD-83 was attempting to land at Bandar Mahshahr Airport in Iran when the plane overshot the runway by almost 100 metres.

Two passengers suffered serious injuries on the flight from Tehran, according to medics at the scene, but everyone evacuated the aircraft safely.

Dramatic footage of a passenger plane belonging to #Iran’s Caspian airline landing in the middle of the street in Mahshahr (same city that many were killed in Nov. protest) this happened in the last hour. Witness who got the footage didn’t know if there were any casualties. pic.twitter.com/oa6ghmT8bu — Bahman Kalbasi (@BahmanKalbasi) January 27, 2020

One reporter on board the aircraft said that one of the plane’s wheels broke off and the plane skidded on its fuselage.

An incident report from the Aviation Safety Network said that air traffic controllers at Bandar Mahshahr reported wind from 280 degrees at six knots and stated offered a VOR/DME approach to runway 31.

The report said: “The flight crew requested and was cleared for a VOR/DME approach to runway 13. As a result the aircraft landed with a 5.2 knot tailwind component.”

Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation is investigating the incident.