Start-up on a mission to digitise private aviation hunts for UAE investors

A specialist platform that allows individuals to fly privately without the hassle and cost often associated with private charters is looking to create a new base in the UAE.

Flapper, whose members use a mobile app to book charters on their devices, is searching for local investors in the Middle East to support its growth in the region.

The company is aiming to disrupt what it calls “the last large sector which hasn't been digitised yet” and is seeking $750,000.

Flapper’s app has been operational for four years in its home market in South America but has laid out the Middle East as its next target for opening up access to travel distribution.

It has around 150,000 registered users and 10,000 clients. It reports strong recurrence and load factors of between 60% and 80%.

The private aviation market in the Middle East is expected to experience a significant boost from October when Expo 2020 launches and individuals will be flying into and around the region on business jets.

Flapper’s bosses believe the UAE is the ideal spot to establish an international HQ in the future.

The team comprises three co-founders team with a background in large MNCs and start-ups.

The business’s existing investors include Confrapar and one of the region's largest accelerators, ACE.