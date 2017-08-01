Airlines suspend flights to Iraqi capital amid rising tensions

Royal Jordanian and Gulf Air have suspended flights into the Iraqi capital citing security concerns following the killing of a top Iranian commander in a US air strike near Baghdad’s airport.

Jordanian’s national flag carrier issued a statement detailing that it had decided to halt services between Amman and Baghdad “until further notice”.

It said the decision was made “in light of the security situation in the city and at Baghdad International Airport”.

Royal Jordanian’s flights to Basra, Erbil, Najaf and Sulaymaniyah are operating normally as scheduled. The airline operates 18 weekly scheduled flights between Amman and Baghdad.

TRAVEL ALERT: Flights to and from Baghdad and Najaf in the Republic of Iraq have suspended until further notice due to safety and security issues. January 3, 2020

Meanwhile, Bahrain’s flag carrier, Gulf Air, suspended flights to and from Baghdad and Najaf “until further notice due to safety and security issues”.

The airlines’ announcements come after Iran’s General Soleimani was killed last week in a US drone strike ordered by president Trump.

The assassination has caused a major escalation in tensions in the region.