Who will replace Emirates president Tim Clark?

Two Emiratis are the favourites to replace Emirates airline president Sir Tim Clark when he steps down in June after 35 years at the carrier, according to reports.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman and CEO of Emirates airline, sent an internal memo to staff last week announcing that Clark would retire in June 2020 after nearly four decades at the company.

According to sources cited in media reports, Emirates chief operating officer Adel Al Redha and chief commercial officer Adnan Kazim are the two favourites to succeed Clark.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, flydubai CEO, is also believed to be among potential successors although the budget carrier has not confirmed this to be the case.

Clark turned 70-years-old last month and in the internal memo, Emirates’ chairman credited him with growing and steering the airlines “through wars, economic recessions, disasters natural or man-made, and various industry upheavals”.

Adel Ahmad Al Redha has been with Emirates for 31 years and was appointed chief operating officer in September 2019.

Looking after all the operational departments, this includes flight operations, service delivery, airport services, Emirates Engineering, crew manpower, aircraft procurement and the Emirates Flight Training Academy. He also looks after worldwide network operations, including crisis response.

Adnan Kazim was appointed chief commercial officer (CCO) three months ago. He is responsible for worldwide commercial operations, including e-commerce, the Emirates Skywards loyalty programme and Emirates SkyCargo.

He joined Emirates in 1992 as a management trainee and has successfully led the airline’s commercial operations in markets such as the UAE, Switzerland, Pakistan and East Africa.