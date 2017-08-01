January digital edition is available now

Published: 6 January 2020 - 5 a.m.

Aviation Business’s January edition is now available to read online HERE.

On the cover is CEO of The Helicopter Company, Yaha Al Ghoraibi, who is fast becoming one of the key drivers in connecting the booming Saudi market.

We also hear from the likes of flyadeal and Saudia, who are both cashing on the expanding aviation industry in Saudi Arabia.

AVB takes a dive into the Middle East’s challenging cargo market and speaks to innovators in the sector to learn how the industry can turn its fortunes around.

Etihad’s new ‘Greenliner’ also makes an appearance and industry experts give their predictions for the year ahead in our market outlook.

All this and much more news, analysis and insight can be found by subscribing to the digital edition HERE.


