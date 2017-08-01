Boeing to reassign Max employees to work on other planes

Boeing will reassign 3,000 of its employees working on the 737 Max to other jobs when it freezes production of its troubled jet later this month.

The planemaker announced last month that it would suspend production of its best-selling 737 Max from mid-January and work instead on delivering stored Max’s to customers.

Boeing’s Max has been grounded since March following two deadly crashes and its return to service has been continually delayed as US regulators refuse to be rushed on certifying the plane.

Boeing has said it does not plan to lay off workers as a result of the production suspension.

Instead, it sent an internal email to employees detailing that around 3,000 staff working on the Max will be reassigned.

Most of the reassigned employees are based at Boeing’s Renton plant in Washington and some will be sent to work on the 767 and 777/777X aircraft in nearby Everett.

Other employees will be sent to Max aircraft storage locations.

Boeing told its workers: “No decision has been made on when 737 production will restart due to the uncertainty about the timing and conditions of return-to-service and global-training approvals.

“Once there is a decision, loaned employees will start returning to their regular assignments in a phased approach.”