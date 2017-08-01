REVEALED: Top 10 most punctual airlines in the Middle East

REVEALED: Top 10 most punctual airlines in the Middle East
Published: 7 January 2020 - 5 a.m.

Etihad Airways is the most on-time airline in the Middle East and the 17th most punctual in the world, according to a new report.

OAG’s punctuality league table for 2020 has calculated on-time performance (OTP) as a percentage of flights that depart or arrive within 15 minutes of schedule.

It ranks airlines based on their average performance throughout 2019.

Major airlines in the Middle East region performed well but surging ahead in the MENA category was South Africa’s Safair, with an average OTP of 94.4% throughout 2019.

Etihad Airways, Qatar Airways, Middle East Airlines and Emirates took the second, third, fourth and fifth spots.

Etihad joins OAG’s punctuality league for the first time, due to improved coverage.

Oman Air has made a significant improvement, achieving an OTP of 78%, up seven percentage points from 71% last year#.

The best airline in the world for OTP in 2019 is Garuda Indonesia with an average OTP for the year of just over 95%; meaning 19 of every 20 flights operated to within 15 minutes of the schedule.

