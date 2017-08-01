BREAKING NEWS: Boeing 737 crashes in Iran with 170 people on board

Aviation
News
BREAKING NEWS: Boeing 737 crashes in Iran with 170 people on board
Published: 8 January 2020 - 5 a.m.

A Boeing 737-800 carrying 170 people on board has crashed in Iran shortly after take-off.

The plane, operated by Ukrainian International Airlines, took off from Imam Khomeini international airport in Tehran at 6.12am bound for Kiev in Ukraine.

The jet, which was less than four years old, came down around eight minutes after taking off, according to flight tracking websites.

Initial reports by local media blame ‘technical issues’ for the crash. There is currently no word on casualties.

A video circulating on social media and among news agencies claims to show the aircraft burning as it falls from the sky. The video is yet to be authenticated.

Boeing has released a statement saying that it is aware of reports and is gathering information.

This story is being updated.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Aviation News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

UPS survey: 82% of SMEs in the GCC rely on cross-border trade as a primary revenue generator
    Wärtsilä Exhaust Gas Cleaning system gets CCS type approval
      Moving forward with the aim of being customers’ first choice through enhanced safety, environment, and quality: K Line president
        Federal Transport Authority- Land & Maritime explores ways to strengthen cooperation and coordination with Kazakhstan on road transport development
          Photos: Fairmont Dubai's Bistrot Bagatelle introduces new menu

            More related galleries

            Photos: Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Andamans
              Power List: Women in Hospitality - 20-16
                In pictures: Films at the Reel Palestine Film Festival 2020
                  Photos: Afternoon T at The Merchant House, Bahrain
                    Power List: Women in Hospitality - 25-20