BREAKING NEWS: Boeing 737 crashes in Iran with 170 people on board

A Boeing 737-800 carrying 170 people on board has crashed in Iran shortly after take-off.

The plane, operated by Ukrainian International Airlines, took off from Imam Khomeini international airport in Tehran at 6.12am bound for Kiev in Ukraine.

The jet, which was less than four years old, came down around eight minutes after taking off, according to flight tracking websites.

Initial reports by local media blame ‘technical issues’ for the crash. There is currently no word on casualties.

A video circulating on social media and among news agencies claims to show the aircraft burning as it falls from the sky. The video is yet to be authenticated.

Boeing has released a statement saying that it is aware of reports and is gathering information.

