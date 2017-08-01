Turkish Airlines expands into Chinese market with fourth destination

Published: 8 January 2020 - 5 a.m.
By: Aviation Business

Turkish Airlines has added Xi’an to its network, marking its fourth destination on China’s mainland and reinforcing is position in the Chinese market.

The flights will be operated three times a week with Airbus A330 aircrafts.

With the new addition, the carrier’s flight network encompasses the entirety of the historical Silk Road that started in Xi’an and ended in Venice.

Turkish Airlines general manager Bilal Ekşi said: “We conclude the year by adding a very special city to our flight network after numerous innovations in various areas and the move to our new home that took place during 2019.

“We will carry our guests to 126 countries from Xi’an, one of the most significant historical capitals while transferring the historical Silk Road to above clouds with our cargo operations.

“Our new flights will also contribute to the tourist numbers coming to our country with the increasing attention from Chinese tourists to tourism centres of Turkey.”


