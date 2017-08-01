Etihad Airways to codeshare with Air Arabia Abu Dhabi

Published: 12 July 2020 - 4:56 a.m.
By: Aviation Business

Etihad Airways has announced a codeshare agreement with the UAE’s newest low-cost airline, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi.

Etihad will place its ‘EY’ code on Air Arabia Abu Dhabi’s inaugural flight from Abu Dhabi to the Egyptian city of Alexandria on 14 July, followed by the Nile city of Sohag the next day.

The new agreement enables guests to book Etihad flights in conjunction with Air Arabia Abu Dhabi services, connecting its global route network beyond the UAE capital to new airline’s routes.

Etihad plans to add further codeshare destinations to the partnership scope as more Air Arabia Abu Dhabi destinations are announced in the coming weeks.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi was formed following an agreement by Etihad Airways and Air Arabia to establish an independent joint venture company that will operate as a low-cost passenger airline with Abu Dhabi International Airport as its hub.

The airline will start its operations with two Airbus A320 aircraft based at Abu Dhabi International Airport.


