India to get its first private jet terminal

New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport is set to open India’s first dedicated private aviation terminal.

An interim facility is yet to be commissioned but could be operational by the end of July. A larger permanent facility is planned for the future, according to reports.

An official from Delhi airport told the Hindustan Times that the new terminal will have parking space for a maximum 65 jets “of all sizes”, including the likes of Boeing 767 and 777 converted business jets.

“The terminal also has the capacity to handle a maximum of 150 business jet movements a day,” they said on the condition of anonymity.

“The average movement capacity of the terminal is 75 jets per day. This makes it a general aviation terminal with the highest capacity in entire south Asia.”

Delhi airport confirmed in a statement that the terminal will be the first such independent facility at any Indian airport to handle general aviation passengers.

“While the new terminal will be commissioned as an interim facility it will be equipped with state-of-the-art features and facilities including world class passenger lounges, retail, food and beverage [outlets] etc,” the statement said.

Bird ExecuJet Airport Services Private Ltd, a partnership between Bird Group and ExecuJet Aviation Group, is behind the Rs.150 crore ($20 million) project.

The terminal has been under construction for more than a year and has been completed in spite of the coronavirus crisis.