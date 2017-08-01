Jetex VIP terminals to serve world’s first supersonic business jet

Jetex could become the first company to welcome supersonic jet passengers into its terminals since Concorde was retired in 2003, after the company struck a deal with US planemaker Aerion Supersonic.

Jetex’s private jet terminals have been selected as the preferred arrival and departure points for Aerion, which is currently manufacturing AS2, the world’s first supersonic business jet.

“Since the retirement of the Concorde in 2003, the world has been eagerly waiting to return to the supersonic skies,” said Adel Mardini, CEO of Jetex.

“Two decades later, we look forward to welcoming first passengers traveling aboard AS2 at Jetex private jet terminals around the world.”

As a preferred partner, Jetex will collaborate with Aerion to provide personalised travel arrangements for Aerion’s AS2 business jet customers at its private terminals.

To mark the deal, Jetex has unveiled a new suite of services tailored specially for the launch of AS2.

Aerion CEO, Tom Vice, said: “At Aerion we desire to bring humanity closer by reducing the time and inconvenience experienced in today’s transportation networks. We also believe air travel must be an exciting, enjoyable, efficient and luxurious experience once again.

“The ultimate luxury is time and this partnership is a key step to help us realise our vision, allowing us to give even more time back to our customers. As an internationally recognised leader in the executive aviation industry with a network of locations at leading travel hubs around the world, Jetex are expertly positioned to ensure we collectively deliver an all-encompassing supersonic experience.”



Jetex operates more than 35 private terminals and by 2025 plans to operate more than 50 terminals.

Aerion’s AS2 supersonic business jet which will take flight in 2025. Designed to be inherently environmentally responsible from first flight, the AS2 is the first supersonic aircraft designed with the ability to accept 100% synthetic fuel and reach supersonic speeds without the need for an afterburner.

To be produced in carbon neutral operations using renewable energy, the AS2 will incorporate sustainable materials wherever feasible and be backed by an end-of-life process so that when it comes to retire the aircraft from service any impact on the environment is negated.

The manufacture of 300 examples of the AS2 is planned for the first decade of production with an order backlog of approximately $3 billion already secured.