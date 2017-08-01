VIDEO: Boeing completes key 737 Max certification flights

Aviation
News
Published: 2 July 2020 - 5 a.m.

Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have completed a series of certification flight tests on the Boeing 737 Max.

Over three days, FAA test pilots and engineers evaluated Boeing’s proposed changes in connection with the automated flight control system on the aircraft.

“While completion of the flights is an important milestone, a number of key tasks remain, including evaluating the data gathered during these flights,” the FAA said in a statement.

“The agency is following a deliberate process and will take the time it needs to thoroughly review Boeing’s work. We will lift the grounding order only after FAA safety experts are satisfied that the aircraft meets certification standards.”

The FAA still needs to issue certificates of airworthiness and approve raining programmes before it can officially unground the aircraft.

The Max has been grounded for 15 months following two fatal crashes.

It is currently on schedule to be cleared for service by US regulators before the end of the year if there are no more setbacks.

The UAE’s regulator, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), is expected to approve the Max for service soon after its US counterpart lifts its flight ban.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Aviation News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Ras Al Khaimah becomes first city to receive double hygiene certification
    TwentyOne06's Douglas Drummond tells us his design Objects of Desire
      Netflix names Bozoma Saint John as cheif marketing officer
        Liquid Telecom provides VSAT connectivity to new ISP in Malawi
          Dubai Municipality has issued revised timings for the Quranic Park and the Dubai Frame

            More related galleries

            Robe helps The Voice Ukraine proceed despite Covid-19
              In Pictures: University of Wollongong Dubai’s new campus
                In Pictures: The Secret Room in Five Palm Jumeirah Dubai is a surreal speakeasy designed by Paolo Ferrari
                  Photos: Anantara to celebrate International Yoga Day across portfolio
                    The top fit-out firms in the UAE from A to D