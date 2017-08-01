VIDEO: Boeing completes key 737 Max certification flights

Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have completed a series of certification flight tests on the Boeing 737 Max.

Over three days, FAA test pilots and engineers evaluated Boeing’s proposed changes in connection with the automated flight control system on the aircraft.

“While completion of the flights is an important milestone, a number of key tasks remain, including evaluating the data gathered during these flights,” the FAA said in a statement.

“The agency is following a deliberate process and will take the time it needs to thoroughly review Boeing’s work. We will lift the grounding order only after FAA safety experts are satisfied that the aircraft meets certification standards.”

The FAA still needs to issue certificates of airworthiness and approve raining programmes before it can officially unground the aircraft.

The Max has been grounded for 15 months following two fatal crashes.

It is currently on schedule to be cleared for service by US regulators before the end of the year if there are no more setbacks.

The UAE’s regulator, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), is expected to approve the Max for service soon after its US counterpart lifts its flight ban.