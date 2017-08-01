Jordan to resume commercial flights from August

Published: 20 July 2020 - 4 a.m.
By: Aviation Business

Jordan’s Queen Alia International Airport is set to resume commercial flights from August, becoming one of the last hubs in the Middle East region to begin operations again after being locked down in March.

Limited flights will resume to destinations including Europe and Asia which appear on a ‘safe list’, according to a government spokesperson.

But countries in the Gulf region have been omitted from the list of destinations amid concerns over spikes in coronavirus infections.

Jordan underwent one of the strictest lockdowns in the Middle East and national flag carrier Royal Jordanian has been unable to operate commercial services in four months.

In May, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) warned that revenues generated by airlines in the Jordanian market this year will fall by $700 million compared to 2019.

“Urgent financial support from the government is needed now to keep the sector alive," said Muhammad Albakri, IATA’s regional VP for Africa and the Middle East.

Royal Jordanian’s chairman said last month that the carrier could not overcome the coronavirus crisis without state support.


