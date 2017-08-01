Marhaba lounges open at Dubai International Airport

Marhaba has reopened two of its lounges at Dubai International Airport’s Terminal 2 and 3.

Dnata’s airport hospitality brand will welcome passengers of all classes with safety ambassadors at the lounges, while customers can once again book the Marhaba home check-in and meet-and-greet services.

Steve Allen, divisional senior vice-president, UAE airport operations and travel, Dnata, said: "By opening our popular airport lounges at Dubai International we offer travellers more options to boost their travel experience and enjoy a safe and smooth journey.

"Our services help passengers minimise touchpoints and maximise safety while enjoying tailor-made, customer-oriented services from check-in to baggage delivery."

Marhaba has implemented a number of safety measures in the lounges, including touchless payment options, while increased cleaning and sanitisation will be carried out with a specific focus on high-touch surfaces.

The buffet has also been replaced with individually pre-portioned dining options. While senior travellers and their family member can enjoy the services in designated zones.

All Marhaba agents and lounge staff wear a mask, and abide by social distancing guidelines while assisting passengers at the airport. marhaba's chauffeurs also adhere to safety protocols, and the cars undergo strict disinfecting procedures after each trip.

The number of passengers in each vehicle is limited to two in standard cars or three in SUVs. Immediate family members are exempt from these restrictions and are able to travel in cars together in groups larger than three people.