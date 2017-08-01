Marhaba lounges open at Dubai International Airport

Aviation
News
Published: 5 July 2020 - 2:58 a.m.

Marhaba has reopened two of its lounges at Dubai International Airport’s Terminal 2 and 3.

Dnata’s airport hospitality brand will welcome passengers of all classes with safety ambassadors at the lounges, while customers can once again book the Marhaba home check-in and meet-and-greet services.

Steve Allen, divisional senior vice-president, UAE airport operations and travel, Dnata, said: "By opening our popular airport lounges at Dubai International we offer travellers more options to boost their travel experience and enjoy a safe and smooth journey.

"Our services help passengers minimise touchpoints and maximise safety while enjoying tailor-made, customer-oriented services from check-in to baggage delivery."

Marhaba has implemented a number of safety measures in the lounges, including touchless payment options, while increased cleaning and sanitisation will be carried out with a specific focus on high-touch surfaces.

The buffet has also been replaced with individually pre-portioned dining options. While senior travellers and their family member can enjoy the services in designated zones.

All Marhaba agents and lounge staff wear a mask, and abide by social distancing guidelines while assisting passengers at the airport. marhaba's chauffeurs also adhere to safety protocols, and the cars undergo strict disinfecting procedures after each trip.

The number of passengers in each vehicle is limited to two in standard cars or three in SUVs. Immediate family members are exempt from these restrictions and are able to travel in cars together in groups larger than three people.

Source: Arabian Business

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Aviation News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Sommet Education offers 30 hospitality education scholarships
    UAE experts step in to boost Uzbekistan’s hotel sector
      Taj Dubai rooftop venue gets summer refurbishment
        Orange Business Services leverages the cloud to continue ZIM’s digitalisation in the shipping sector
          Food security conference addresses food security challenge in the MENA region

            More related galleries

            In Pictures: 4SPACE designs new branch of Coffeetea at Dubai International Financial Centre
              In Pictures: Abejo bar and restaurant in India's Pubtown is among inaugural project for ForeArch Studios
                Design of Japan's Sorano Hotel embraces new style of holiday
                  Robe helps The Voice Ukraine proceed despite Covid-19
                    In Pictures: University of Wollongong Dubai’s new campus