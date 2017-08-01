Etihad-Air Arabia’s new budget airline to start operations on 14 July

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, a joint venture between the eponymous airline and Etihad Airways, will start operating from 14 July as the UAE’s latest low-cost carrier.

The first flights will be from Abu Dhabi to Alexandria and Sohag in Egypt and will be operated by Air Arabia Abu Dhabi’s initial fleet of two Airbus A320s.

“While the global aviation sector continues to witness unprecedented challenges due to Cvoid-19 pandemic, this step is a testament to the strength of the UAE aviation sector and our commitment to its long-term prospects,” said Adel Al Ali, group CEO for Air Arabia, which has its base in Sharjah.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi was formed following an agreement by Etihad Airways and Air Arabia late last year to establish an independent joint venture that will operate as a low-cost passenger airline with Abu Dhabi International Airport as its hub.

Tony Douglas, group CEO of Etihad Aviation Group, said: “This joint venture between Etihad and Air Arabia will offer greater convenience and direct access to the UAE’s thriving capital for new markets worldwide, beginning with two key Egyptian routes, and expanding in time.”

Ali added: “Abu Dhabi is a major travel and tourism hub and Air Arabia Abu Dhabi will further serve this vision by positioning Abu Dhabi as a key hub in the region for low-cost travel. We look forward to expanding Air Arabia Abu Dhabi destination network as more airports open up and flights resume.”

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi’s announcement comes just days after rival Wizz Air landed its first flight in the UAE’s capital ahead of its expansion into the Gulf region. Wizz Air is set to launch its new venture, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi later this year, making it the UAE’s fourth budget airline after Air Arabia, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi and flydubai.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi’s Flights to Alexandria’s Borg Al Arab International Airport (HBE) will operate three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays departing Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) at 15:00 local time and arriving in Alexandria at 16:55 local time. The return flights will depart Alexandria at 17:35 local time, arriving in Abu Dhabi at 23:25 local time.

Flights to Sohag International Airport (HMB) will depart Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) every Wednesday at 14:20 local time arriving in Sohag at 16:00 local time. The return flight departs Sohag at 16:40 local time arriving in Abu Dhabi the at 22:10 local time.