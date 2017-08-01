Gulf Air out to improve passenger experience with new cabin crew chief

Published: 7 July 2020 - 5 a.m.
Bahrain’s Gulf Air has appointed a new head of cabin crew to run the largest team in the airline’s workforce and improve the passenger experience when flying with the carrier.

Abdulrauf Meer Abdulrahim, senior manager cabin crew, joined the national carrier in 1978 as cabin crew and progressed to safety and survival school instructor in his 20 years in Gulf Air.

After his initial stint at Gulf Air, Mr Abdulrauf then spent 20 years in the UAE in roles of cabin safety, training, inflight product and international airline hub set-up.

As a Bahraini national, Mr Abdulrauf’s appointment is part of Gulf Air’s Bahrainisation of its workforce.

With 84% of employees that are based at the headquarters in Muharraq being Bahraini, 97% of its First Officers, 100% of its Second Officers and 97% of its male cabin crew, Gulf Air says it is a leader in the Bahrainisation programme.


