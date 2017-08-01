Aviation Business traffic increases four-fold since pandemic

Published: 1 June 2020 - 2:56 a.m.

AviationBusinessME.com, part of the ITP Media Group, has seen online traffic skyrocket since the aviation sector ground to a halt in March and the industry scrambled to get its hands on the developments of the crisis.

Unique users have increased four-fold since mid-March with numbers now averaging more than 90,000 unique users per month.

Most countries began closing their borders in March and with airlines quickly burning through cash reserves, the coronavirus pandemic has proved to be the most challenging event the industry has ever faced.

Aviation executives and professionals have never been so keen to stay abreast of the break-neck developments currently taking place in the market and as a result, tens of thousands have flocked to AviationBusinessME.com and signed up to the daily e-news alert.

During the pandemic, AviationBusinessME.com has become one of the go-to sources for breaking news, data, reports, research and expert insights.

The website also acts as a business forum and online community, allowing individuals and businesses to share experiences and learn how companies across the aviation supply chain are responding to the crisis.

Aviation Business will now begin to play its part in helping the industry to reboot its engines and is encouraging businesses with a story to share to get in touch.

The Sam Chui Aviation Business Podcast also launched last month and sees the world’s top aviation influencer, Sam Chui, discuss the most pressing issues in aviation with expert guests. You can listen to the pilot episode HERE.

The upcoming Aviation Business Awards in October will also recognise companies and individuals in the aviation industry that have shown exemplary resilience and innovation in the face of the pandemic.

Top five most-read stories since lockdown

Aviation News

United Arab Emirates News

