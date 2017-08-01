UAE authorities prepare to reopen country’s borders

Aviation
News
Published: 10 June 2020 - 5 a.m.

UAE authorities are preparing to fully reopen the country's borders after months of shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the latest update from Dubai Tourism.

"Authorities are preparing for a full reopening of UAE's borders, subject to the removal of travel restrictions by implementing a series of strategic measures in conjunction with their federal counterparts designed to ensure the virus does not enter the emirate through its sea and land ports," the Dubai Tourism Trade Toolkit said.

"Travellers will be welcomed to Dubai in a safe and secure environment ensuring seamless use of contactless technologies and advanced equipment for screening incoming and outgoing passengers to safeguard the city from any spread of infection. World-class cleaning and disinfection processes across all facilities, attractions and assets to ensure a risk-free experience for tourists in the city are being implemented," it added.

Emirates airline has already resumed scheduled passenger flights to nine destinations from May 21, and is ramping up its return to the skies with the resumption of passenger flights to 29 cities, including the relaunch of its transit operations.

Flights to Bahrain, Manchester, Zurich, Vienna, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Dublin, New York JFK, Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Jakarta, Taipei, Hong Kong, Perth and Brisbane, will be available from June 15 on the carrier’s 777-300ER aircraft.

In addition, from June 8 Emirates will offer flights from Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad for travellers from Pakistan who wish to connect onwards to other Emirates destinations.

Moreover, Dubai Tourism said it is working with hotels and stakeholders to prepare "to welcome the world" to Dubai in "the coming months" in the city's final phase of recovery, and for "exceptional customer experiences to be delivered”.​

Source: Arabian Business

