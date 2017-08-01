Abu Dhabi International makes 53 airport elevators touch-free

Published: 11 June 2020 - 2:58 a.m.
By: Aviation Business

Abu Dhabi Airports has installed new touchless technology across 53 elevators at Abu Dhabi International Airport in an effort to prevent cross-infection from elevator buttons.

The new touchless keypad technology, or Tchk, was designed and manufactured by Meta Touch, a UAE-based health and safety technology start-up.

Tchk is a touchless control panel that allows users to command an elevator without physically pressing any buttons, by simply waving their hands in front of the panel to indicate the desired floor or direction.

“The installation of the new technology across our elevators at Abu Dhabi International Airport is a significant development in ensuring the safety of all our guests and travelers,” said Shareef Hashim Al Hashmi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports.

“We are constantly introducing new solutions at Abu Dhabi International Airport to contain the spread of Covid-19 and deliver a safe, smooth and seamless travel experience for all our customers.”

The new technology follows the recent introduction of CoDi BOT UGV robots designed to support with the sterilisation of staff areas, cargo facilities, and passenger aircraft cabins.

Other new technologies developed to contain Covid-19 at Abu Dhabi International Airport include thermal scanning cameras that incorporate the latest AI technology, as well cameras with facial recognition capabilities and heat motion sensors to track the movements of people.

