Emirates to fly to Afghanistan as network reaches 30 destinations

Emirates will begin passenger flights to Kabul in Afghanistan from 25 June taking the number of destinations it is currently serving up to 30.

In addition to Kabul, Emirates is operating services to Bahrain, London Heathrow, Manchester, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Zurich, Vienna, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Dublin, New York JFK, Chicago, Toronto, Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Jakarta, Taipei, Hong Kong, Perth and Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Manila.

The UAE government recently cleared Emirates to resume its role as the main super connector linking East and West via its hub in Dubai.

Emirates and its Abu Dhabi counterpart, Etihad, have both announced new transit flights from Dubai International and Abu Dhabi International airports.

Emirates will launch passenger flights to 16 more cities on its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft from 15 June.

Emirates has implemented a new set of measures designed to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers.

Travellers will only be accepted on flights if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of their destination countries