Emirates: 'Rumours of crew and pilot suicides are untrue'

Published: 12 June 2020 - 4 a.m.

Emirates has denied claims circulating on social media that a number of its pilots and cabin crew, who had been made redundant in its latest round of staff cuts, have taken their own lives.

Rumours circulating among the airline’s staff and posted on Twitter suggested that three members of Emirates’ cabin crew and two pilots had committed suicide in Dubai Silicon Oasis.

Emirates responded to the Tweets saying: “We can confirm that the news is untrue and request not to spread rumours.”

Emirates on Tuesday laid off hundreds of cabin crew and pilots in its second tranche of redundancies.

The world’s largest long-haul airline said in a statement at the time: “The company is doing everything possible to protect the workforce wherever we can. Where we are forced to take tough decisions we will treat people with fairness and respect. We will work with impacted employees to provide them with all possible support.”

