Interactive world map shows Covid-19 entry regulations

Published: 15 June 2020 - 4 a.m.
By: Aviation Business

An online interactive map has gone live to provide travellers with information and Covid-19 entry regulations for countries around the world.

You can access the map HERE.

The map was introduced by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and uses its Timatic database, which contains information on documentation required for international travel.

Timatic is updated more than 200 times a day to provide accurate travel restrictions specific to the current pandemic.

‘’As the aviation industry prepares to safely restart, travellers will need to know which countries’ borders are open and what health restrictions exist,” said Anish Chand, IATA’s assistant director for Timatic.

In a recent survey commissioned by IATA regarding concerns people had about air travel post-crisis, more than 80% of travellers said they are as worried about potential quarantine restrictions as they are about actually catching the virus during travel.

‘’We support the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) guidelines to harmonise the measures to keep people safe while traveling and provide the confidence to open borders without quarantine measures,” said Chand.
“And this Timatic offering will be a vital tool for travelers who need easy access to accurate information on entry requirements.”

