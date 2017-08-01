‘680 fewer person-to-person interactions on private jets’

Published: 18 June 2020 - 3 a.m.
By: Aviation Business

There are as many as 680 fewer person-to-person touch points flying privately when compared to commercial flights, according to analysis from GlobeAir.

Colibri Aircraft, a private jet broker dealing in second-hand aircraft, expects to see increasing demand for business jets when international Covid-19 travel restrictions lift.

Despite the continued efforts of airlines to encourage passenger confidence, many travellers say they are apprehensive about flying commercially for fear of catching Covid-19 while on-board a busy aircraft.

Colibri Aircraft claims that flying privately “potentially reduces the chances of catching Covid-19”.

It added that new health and safety measures in airports will mean the duration spent to board a commercial flight could increase, costing business travellers time. It also said that commercial airline tickets are expected to increase as load factors remain low.

“The coronavirus crisis has had a devastating impact on both commercial and private aviation,” said Oliver Stone, managing director of Colibri Aircraft.

“However, when the recovery comes, it could be private aviation which bounces back first.

“Many people will be worried about the possibility of contracting Covid-19 whilst flying, and those that can afford to fly privately may feel it reduces their chances of catching the disease.”

He added: “Employers will be even more conscious of their duty of care to staff travelling on business, so many CEOs and other senior executives who would normally fly on first class commercial flights, may now be offered the option of travelling by private aircraft to help ensure their safety.”

