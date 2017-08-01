Emirates ramps up frequencies and connections

Emirates is adding frequencies on 14 existing routes from July and has announced that it will start flying to 10 more cities, taking its total range of operational destinations to 40.

International flights are slowly starting to resume in the Middle East as countries begin to lift travel restrictions related to Covid-19.

Dubai’s airline will fly to Colombo (from 20 June), Sialkot (24 June), Istanbul (from 25 June); Auckland, Beirut, Brussels, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City (all from 1 July); and Barcelona and Washington DC (all from 15 July).

Emirates' flights from Sri Lanka, Vietnam and Pakistan, will only carry outbound passengers to the UAE and onward destinations.

“The UAE government's recent announcement to ease travel for UAE citizens and residents show the thorough approach that our country is taking with regards to resuming economic activities, and as we gradually return to regular services, Emirates' number one priority will always be the health and safety of our customers, our crew and our communities,” said Adnan Kazim, Emirates' chief commercial officer.

Emirates will also add flights to the following cities in July: London Heathrow, Manchester, Frankfurt, Paris, Zurich, Madrid, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Dublin, New York JFK, Toronto, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Hong Kong.

As part of its health and safety measures, Emirates is disinfecting aircraft after journeys and requires passengers to wear masks and gloves, which the airline is providing.