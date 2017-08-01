Qantas cancels international flights until late October

Australia’s Qantas has reportedly cut all international flights, apart from those to New Zealand, until late October because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"With Australia's borders set to remain closed for some time, we have cancelled most international flights until late October," a Qantas spokesperson told AFP.

"We still have some flights scheduled across the Tasman in the coming months, with the expected travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand."

Both Australia and New Zealand have been easing coronavirus restrictions after cases continued to drop.

In May Qantas put its ultra-long-haul venture, Project Sunrise, on hold. Project Sunrise was planned for 2023 and eventually plans to run profitable ultra-long flights on routes like New York-Sydney and Sydney-London.

Qantas’ main Australian rival, Virgin Australia, went into voluntary administration in late April.