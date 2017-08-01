Qantas cancels international flights until late October

Aviation
News
Published: 19 June 2020 - 2:58 a.m.
By: Aviation Business

Australia’s Qantas has reportedly cut all international flights, apart from those to New Zealand, until late October because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"With Australia's borders set to remain closed for some time, we have cancelled most international flights until late October," a Qantas spokesperson told AFP.

"We still have some flights scheduled across the Tasman in the coming months, with the expected travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand."

Both Australia and New Zealand have been easing coronavirus restrictions after cases continued to drop.

In May Qantas put its ultra-long-haul venture, Project Sunrise, on hold. Project Sunrise was planned for 2023 and eventually plans to run profitable ultra-long flights on routes like New York-Sydney and Sydney-London.

Qantas’ main Australian rival, Virgin Australia, went into voluntary administration in late April.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Aviation News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Synamedia expands network partner program with Hewlett Packard Enterprise
    Twitter tests Tweeting with voice
      Here’s what to Expect at DGC Live from June 21-23 2020
        STC uses Nokia PSE-3 to address growing 5G traffic in the Middle East
          King Fahd Causeway capacity increased by 45% ahead of re-opening

            More related galleries

            Megre Interiors creates a restaurant inspired by Italian tailoring in the Ritz Carlton Moscow
              Photos: Take a look at the dishes from Nobu’ Dubai's new weekend brunch
                Studio N Lighting lights up Caboodle Pamper & Play, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi
                  Ideal Standard produces new range of products to help cut hospital acquired infections
                    Photos: Hilton hotels across Dubai support 10 Million Meals initiative