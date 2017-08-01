Abu Dhabi Intl carries out more than 51,000 Covid-19 tests

More than 51,000 Covid-19 tests have been conducted since February at Abu Dhabi International Airport, according to sister title Arabian Business .

The testing initiative at the airport was carried out in partnership with Pure Health, the GCC’s largest laboratory operator.

Even while passenger flight services were suspended, the airport remained open for cargo operations and repatriation flights.

“Operations at the airport have continued smoothly and efficiently despite the robust precautionary measures in place including social distancing, the mandatory use of personal protective equipment (PPE), thermal screening, and nasal swab and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing,” said Mohammed Husain Ahmed, general manager of Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Shaista Asif, chief operating officer at Pure Health, said that a special diagnostics system was set up at the airport with registration desks for patients connected with passport and Emirates ID scanners, leading to the swab screening area managed by highly trained medical professionals.

“The system includes logistics and supply chain channels of Pure Health’s supply centre and a specialised laboratory,” she added.

“Our system ensured that the airport operation had all the supplies needed to go on uninterrupted and that all the samples reached the lab.”