flydubai resumes flights to 24 cities in phased reopening of network

Budget airline flydubai has opened bookings on flights to 24 destinations as it relaunches its network in a phased manner which will see it ramp up frequencies over the summer and add a further 42 destinations.

flydubai will start operating passenger flights from 7 July after the UAE suspended services at the end of March in response to coronavirus. The government announced this week that tourists will be able to visit Dubai from 7 July.

Hamad Obaidalla, chief commercial officer of flydubai, said: “We are initially planning to operate to 24 destinations and we will continuously add destinations and flight frequencies to the network and we expect this to increase to 66 destinations over the course of the summer.

“This, of course, will be dependent on countries being able to open up and accept international travel.”

flydubai will be announcing details of its customer journey shortly, which will outline what passengers can expect and what information they need to know when they fly.

Obaidalla added: “Following the recent announcement we welcome a return to service in a safe and measured way.

“We have redesigned our passenger journey that is built upon existing high standards to minimise the risk of transmission of Covid-19 and we can now bring people together once again.”